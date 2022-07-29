Dylan O’Brien Pops in Hot Pink Suit and Lug-Soled Penny Loafers at ‘Not Okay’ Premiere

Dylan O’Brien was thinking pink on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “Not Okay.” The satirical dark comedy, directed by Quinn Shephard, follows a young woman (Zoey Deutch) who gains fame and social media influence after posing as a survivor of a Parisian terrorist attack. O’Brien stars in the film, which is now streaming on Hulu, alongside Deutch, Mia Isaac and Nadia Alexander.

Arriving at the Angelika Film Center, the “Maze Runner” star struck a pose in a hot pink suit from AMI Alexandre Mattiussi. Featuring a blazer with sharp lapels and slightly oversized trousers, the vibrant set further popped when layered over a low-cut black tank top. Completing the actor’s ensemble was a silver David Yurman chain necklace, as well as pink Ray-Ban sunglasses. O’Brien’s look was notably crafted by star stylist Warren Alfie Baker, who’s also curated sharp and optimistic wardrobes for actors including Andrew Garfield, Zachary Levi, Diego Boneta and Glen Powell in recent months.

Dylan O’Brien attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Not Okay” at the Angelika Film Center in New York City on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Quinn Shephard, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien attend the premiere of Hulu’s “Not Okay” at the Angelika Film Center in New York City on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Baker completed O’Brien’s outfit with a pair of ’60s-esque G.H. Bass loafers. The $145 Larson Super Lug style featured dapper black and white leather uppers, complete with penny straps and rounded toes. Thick black lug soles finished the set, giving O’Brien’s outfit a whimsical edge while further amplifying the hues of his punchy suit.

A closer look at O’Brien’s lug-sole loafers. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

G.H. Bass’ Larson Super Lug loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of G.H. Bass

Lug-soled loafers like O’Brien’s have risen in the past year as a top menswear shoe trend, due to their subversive take on a classic style. Pairs have emerged since in numerous hues, finishes and silhouettes from a range of brands, including Christian Louboutin, Duke + Dexter and Aldo. Monochrome styles have especially grown in popularity from their twist on preppy academic style, such as the tonal leather and suede pairs in versatile hues of black, brown and gray in Allen Edmonds’ sharp spring collection. Meanwhile, others have fully leaned into the shoe’s rebellious nature, like Blackstock & Weber — which has soared in virality from its bold loafers featuring bright and jewel-toned colors, plus prints ranging from snakeskin to zebra stripes and leopard spots.

Dylan O’Brien attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Not Okay” at the Angelika Film Center in New York City on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

O’Brien’s shoe style has transformed since he rose to prominence on MTV’s “Teen Wolf” in the early 2010’s. Frequently wearing suede lace-up sneakers and vintage boots on the red carpet, the actor has since leaned into sharper dressing with dapper leather loafers from brands including Dr. Martens. When off-duty, he’s also known to lace into soft neutral and pastel sneakers from Converse, Vans and Saye, among numerous brands.

Discover AMI’s Spring 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.