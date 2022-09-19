Drake Suits Up In Velvet Blazer With Bow Tie & Shiny Leather Boots For ‘Amsterdam Premiere’

Drake looked like a million bucks — literally at the “Amsterdam” premiere held at Alice Truly Hall in New York City on Sept. 18. “Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film directed, produced and written by David O. Russell. The award-winning rapper joined the likes of Margot Robbie, Justine Skye, Sia, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mike Myers and Ben Stiller at the event.

Drake looked dapper for the evening in a Tom Ford suit. His ensemble consisted of a purple velvet blazer. The double breasted jacket had wide lapels and side slant pockets. The overcoat was offset with a white button-down shirt and black satin pants. The shiny bottoms had front pleats and a fitted hemline.

Drake arrives at the ‘Amsterdam’ premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a sophisticated touch, the “Sticky” hitmaker added a black bowtie and diamond stud earrings. Drake styled his hair in took two stitch braids.

Completing Drake’s look was a pair of black leather boots. The shoe style had an elongated triangular pointed toe and was set on a small block heel.

Drake attends the “Amsterdam” premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Drake is comfortably in his own lane. He tends to take a more subtle approach to style, often dressed in Stone Island tracksuits, retro Nike sportswear, and custom-tailored suits. Statement pieces are peppered in from time to time as well like vintage outerwear, uncommon throwback jerseys, or valuable Supreme collaborations. When he wants to rep his squad, expect some pieces from his OVO clothing label to also make an appearance.

