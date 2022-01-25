Christian Louboutin Keeps Heels High, Reimagines the Penny Loafer for Fall 2022 Men’s Collection

After a few seasons of cleverly executed virtual presentations, Christian Louboutin debuted its new fall ’22 men’s collection in Paris last week. The designer’s goal? To redefine a man’s shoe closet.

This season’s collection is a continuation of the brand’s “leisurely city” pursuits, with the reedition of last year’s “No Penny” loafer. For fall ’22 the style, renamed the “Penny No Back,” is a moccasin featuring a collapsible back, allowing the shoe to be worn like a traditional penny loafer or folded under the heel as a slip-on. The heel is also substantial, in line with the brand’s continued foray into the men’s mid-heel and high-heel.

Continuing the dandy theme this season, the French luxury footwear brand has introduced its newest mule, the “Muloman,” a style that is fitted with a padded insole and features a metallic ‘CL’ signature logo.

Christian Louboutin’s “No Penny” loafer, which comes with a collapsible heel for a mule wear. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Kicking off the summer delivery offering, out in May, is the “Daddy Pool” slide, which stands out thanks to its extra padded, spike adorned straps. Its cup sole construction and thick rubber outsole lend it a sporty overall look.

Rounding out the beachy assortment is the “Loutote Beach” bag in the new Grand Bain print and the “Loubinocle” sunglasses case, which features a cross-body strap, snap button closure and a suede interior.

The brand also debuted a men’s fisherman sandal that’s sure to be a top pick, given the style’s buzz in both men’s and and women’s markets.

Christian Louboutin’s fall 2022 “Meduzz” fisherman sandal with chunky heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Louboutin’s evening range features an updated take on a classic formal shoe in the “Lafitte On” style, while the “Capitano” and the “Amiralo” models take on a new square-toed shape this season. And the new “Dandy Chick,” which is inspired by the brand’s “Hot Chick” stiletto pump, features a notched top line and comes in lacquered and velvety versions. And, the new “Formulino” oxford takes on a racing inspiration with colorblocking details that give the dress shoe a casual feel.

Christian Louboutin’s fall 2022 “Formulino” oxford style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

As for sneakers, Louboutin said it has expanded the line once again with new colors and material combinations on the “Arpoador” style, which originally launched for spring 2022. New seasonal takes on the “Loubishark” including a new transparent sole, were also unveiled.

Christian Louboutin’s fall 2022 “Daddy Pool” style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin