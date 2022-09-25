Charlie Puth Continues The Shirtless Trend in Retro Jacket and Chunky Boots at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Charlie Puth brought a nonchalant ease while tapping into today’s most controversial menswear trend at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty.

For the occasion, the “Light Switch” singer arrived on the Central Park stage on Saturday night in groovily relaxed style. For the occasion, Puth wore a pair of black slim-fitting trousers and a white coach jacket with a sharp lapeled collar, a button-up front and curved black lines – instantly reminiscent of similar styles worn in the 1970’s. However, giving his attire an edge was his choice to arrive sans shirt — a popular styling technique with day-to-day outfits and suiting right now, which has been tapped by stars including Chase Stokes and Timothée Chalamet in recent weeks. Puth finished his soft-meets-slick outfit with a thin silver necklace, dangling with letter pendants spelling “Charlie.”

Charlie Puth attends the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Charlie Puth performs at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images When it came to footwear, Puth finished his outfit with a pair of chunky black boots . The “Nine Track Mind” singer’s style featured squared toes with faintly shiny leather uppers, finished with thick soles. Complete with 1-2-inch block heels, the set added a sharp base to the musician’s outfit while remaining versatile and easy to move around in onstage.

