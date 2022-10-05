×
Charlie Hunnam Gets Comfy in Pizza-Themed Crocs to Promote Apple TV’s ‘Shantaram’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Julia Mallon
The “Sons of Anarchy” actor Charlie Hunnam appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sporting a fresh pair of limited edition crocs inspired by none other than the host himself.

The star of the upcoming AppleTV drama series “Shantaram” kept things casual and sleek with a black bomber jacket unzipped over a plain black t-shirt. For pants, he wore a matching dark wash pair of denim, cuffed at the bottom to show off the kicks that came straight out the oven. Lightly accessorizing, the English actor flashed a silver watch with a black face under his bomber sleeve.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Ð "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, October 3 included Charlie Hunnam (ÒShantaramÓ), Iliza Shlesinger (ÒAll Things AsideÓ), and musical guest NAV ft. Don Toliver. (ABC/Randy Holmes) CHARLIE HUNNAM
Celebrity guest Charlie Hunnam on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
CREDIT: ABC

For footwear, Hunnam slipped into a pair of the limited-edition Jimmy Kimmel X Crocs classic clogs. The iconic clog silhouette is painted to look like a delicious slice of New York pizza and features jibbit toppings like mushroom, spinach, pepperoni and olives. Two additional jibbitz include caricatures of Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel’s bodyguard and celebrity gossip correspondent. The tasteful pair is the first pair of crocs in Hunnam’s shoe collection.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Ð "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, October 3 included Charlie Hunnam (ÒShantaramÓ), Iliza Shlesinger (ÒAll Things AsideÓ), and musical guest NAV ft. Don Toliver. (ABC/Randy Holmes)JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Jimmy Kimmel X Crocs Classic Clog
CREDIT: ABC

Crocs posted with the release of the shoe, “In honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.” The pizza crocs are available for pre-order right now on the Crocs website and on the app.

After taking some time to rave and also learn about the new footwear, Kimmel and Hunnam discussed his first appearance on the show nearly two years ago,“Sons of Anarchy,” his new show “Shantaram,” which was filmed in India, Thailand, and Australia and will release on Oct. 14, and more.

