Cha Eun-woo Pops in Ombré Sweater and Saddle Bag with Monogrammed Sneakers at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Cha Eun-woo was vibrantly outfitted for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week.

The K-pop star, who’s a member of South Korean boy band Astro, arrived to the Cairo occasion on Saturday night in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble. His outfit featured a pair of gray velvet trousers, worn with a white and dark purple untucked button-down shirt, covered in a newspaper-like print. For a colorful punch, his outfit was finished with a green, turquoise and blue ombre sweater in a woolen knit, as well as a matching Saddle crossbody bag with a gold chain handle.

Cha Eun-woo attends the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Eun-woo’s ensemble was finished with a pair of Dior sneakers. The “Gangnam Beauty” actor’s ensemble’s base featured a lace-up silhouette with smooth cream uppers, covered in a print of the French house’s iconic logo jacquard. White laces and capped toes, as well as lightly raised paneled flat soles, finished the pair with a two-toned twist.

Related 'Gossip Girl' Star Thomas Doherty Goes Minimalist in Mint and Black with Monochrome Sneakers at Dior's Fall 2023 Menswear Show Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior's Fall 2023 Menswear Show Naomi Campbell Means Business in Knotted Suit and Houndstooth Heels at Dior's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

A closer look at Eun-woo’s sneakers. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Designed by Kim Jones, Dior’s fall 2023 menswear collection was inspired by astronomy, featuring futuristic attire in hues of cream, gray, beige and brown with pops of vibrant orange and yellow. Taking cues from sci-fi films, the new line included a range of asymmetric tailored separates, suiting and flowing sheer silhouettes. The collection notably included 75 looks in total, referencing the 75 years since Christian Dior founded his namesake house in 1947. You can view the full show below on YouTube.

Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show was held in Egypt at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The occasion also featured star-studded guests in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Doherty and Lila Moss. Beforehand, the French brand also revealed its new Dior Tears capsule collection at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, in partnership with Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears.

PHOTOS: Discover Dior’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.