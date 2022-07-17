Brad Pitt Pops in Sorbet Drawstring Suit and Slip-On Sneakers for ‘Bullet Train’ in Paris

Brad Pitt brought a relaxed ease to his latest press tour for “Bullet Train” in Paris.

The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.

The Oscar-winning actor posed with King, Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson, as well as director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower. For the occasion, he wore a light sorbet-toned orange linen blazer, which featured short lapels and two brown button closures. The blazer was paired with a matching set of linen drawstring pants, and layered atop a burnt range V-neck Henley shirt for a relaxed take on suiting. Completing Pitt’s ensemble was a thin gold necklace, silver watch and set of two-toned orange sunglasses.

(L to R): Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Pitt continued his easygoing appearance in a pair of slip-on sneakers. The “Big Short” actor’s set included off-white canvas uppers and rounded toes, as well as flat rubber soles. The style added a casual air to his outfit, while providing a neutral base for its orange tones to stand out.

A closer look at Pitt’s sneakers. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

(L to R): Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Slip-on sneakers like Pitt’s are a longtime staple in the menswear world, favored for their comfortable flat silhouette and ability to be slipped on and off. In particular, neutral-toned leather and canvas styles are favored for their sharp appearance and ease to be worn with numerous outfits. New styles in a variety of materials have been released from a range of brands this summer, including Florsheim, Greats, Sperry and Cariuma.

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

