Brad Pitt Steps into Skirt Suiting with Combat Boots at ‘Bullet Train’ Berlin Screening

Brad Pitt returned to form for the latest “Bullet Train” screening in Berlin, Germany. For the occasion, the actor continued his understated style trajectory while making a statement on the red carpet.

The “Ocean’s 11” star arrived at the Zoo Palast in a now-viral outfit: a brown linen blazer, complete with a matching knee-length skirt. The set, bringing a genderless twist to Pitt’s “Bullet Train” linen press tour wardrobe, was layered with a coordiantingly textured pink linen shirt. Gold necklaces and sunglasses with tortoiseshell rims added a dash of eclectic details to complete his look.

Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" screening at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022.

Pitt’s skirt statement also brings to mind one of his most iconic viral fashion moments. While posing for Mark Seliger in 1999 for Rolling Stone, the actor covered the magazine to promote “Fight Club” while dressed in an array of sleeveless and short-sleeved minidresses, featuring retro prints, sequins, metallic mesh and tinsel. In several shots, he also accessorized with futuristic sunglasses, metallic silver leather lace-up boots and a single large crystal hoop earring. The deviation from traditionally masculine dressing made a splash at the time, similarly to how Pitt did today. He’s also the latest to join the ranks of male celebrities opting to wear skirts on the red carpet, which has recently included Oscar Isaac, Lee Pace and Evan Mock among others.

Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” screening at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

For footwear, the Oscar-winning actor gave his ensemble a grungy finish with tall black combat boots and matching socks. The leather pair featured paneled sides, rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette, giving his relaxed outfit a boost of punky edge — and sharply deviated from the casual sneakers he’s slipped into throughout the press tour, encompassing a set of off-white slip-ons and paneled Adidas Gazelles.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry attend the “Bullet Train” screening at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” screening at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

This is also Pitt’s most recent instance of hitting the red carpet in a relaxed linen suit. Throughout the “Bullet Train” press tour’s stops so far in Paris and Germany, the star has slipped on coordinating or matching linen separates in tonal hues of pink, orange and gray. Aside from the boots, as previously noted, he’s also made flat neutral sneakers a key part of his tour looks as well so far.

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” screening at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

