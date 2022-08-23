Brad Pitt Laces Into Red Adidas Gazelle Sneakers with Linen Suit for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Japan

Brad Pitt rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week.

While in Japan, Pitt continued his groovy suiting streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in an understated linen suit. His gray blazer and drawstring trousers each featured raw seam detailing, adding a contemporary and utilitarian feel to his ensemble. Complementing the set was a deep yellow polo shirt, as well as a gold chain and beaded bracelets.

Brad Pitt attends the ‘Bullet Train’ stage greeting at Toho Cinemas Kyoto in Kyoto on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

When it came to footwear, the “Troy” star also continued his recent penchant for tonal sneakers on the red carpet in a pair of Adidas Gazelles. His Indoor take on the silhouette — originally from 1979 — included deep red suede uppers punctuated by Adidas’ three white stripes. Finishing the pair were flat brown gum rubber outsoles, bringing them a retro appeal.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt and Hiroyuki Sanada attend the ‘Bullet Train’ stage greeting at Toho Cinemas Kyoto in Kyoto on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

However, this wasn’t Pitt’s only sharp look from the Japan press tour for “Bullet Train.” Along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, Pitt promoted the film at the Koyasan Tokyo Betsu-In Temple on Tuesday in a brown linen zip-up jacket and drawstring trousers, paired with a pink-red T-shirt. A set of white slip-on sneakers finished his ensemble for the occasion.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick attend the ‘Bullet Train’ promotion event at Koyasan Tokyo Betsu-In Temple in Tokyo on Aug. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

