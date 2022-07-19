Brad Pitt’s Groovy ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour Looks Boost Linen Suits with Versatile Summer Sneakers

Brad Pitt’s dapper red carpet style has been given a colorful makeover on the press tour for his latest movie, “Bullet Train,” thanks to a rotation of relaxed suits and casual footwear.

The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.

To kick off the press tour in Paris, the Oscar-winning actor posed with Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower in a cantaloupe orange-hued linen blazer and drawstring pants. Layered beneath these was a burnt orange henley shirt and gold necklaces, as well as a stainless steel Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 watch with an icy blue face by Breitling. Finishing off Pitt’s outfit was a set of two-toned orange aviator sunglasses, as well as slip-on sneakers with off-white canvas uppers, rounded toes and white soles. The style furthered his look’s casual nature, while remaining easy to move in and allowing the suit’s punchy colors to take center stage.

Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Continuing his linen suiting storyline, Pitt donned a dark gray blazer and drawstring pants with red and pink stitching for the film’s Paris premiere at the Le Grand Roux. A set of white-framed aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a heathered blue henley completed his look. Giving it a further easygoing nature was a set of Adidas’ Gazelle sneakers, featuring beige suede panels, black leather stripes and white soles.

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For Tuesday’s press photocall in Berlin, Germany, the star arrived at the Akademie der Kuenste (Academy of Arts) in a two-toned pink linen suit. Pitt’s ensemble featured a pale pink zip-up jacket with green and orange trim, layered over a white heathered T-shirt and mauve linen drawstring pants. Completing his outfit was a gold and blue pair of sunglasses, as well as gold layered necklaces and a pair of smooth off-white slip-on sneakers — the same pair he wore to kick off the tour in Paris, proving the staying power of a go-to shoe.

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

