Brad Pitt Re-Wears Slip-On Sneakers with Pink Linen Suit for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Berlin

By Aaron Royce
Brad Pitt continued his relaxed style story during the “Bullet Train” press tour’s latest stop in Germany.

The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.

The Oscar-winning actor posed with King, Tyree Henry, Taylor-Johnson and director David Leitch at the Akademie der Kuenste (Academy of Arts) in Berlin. For the occasion, he wore a two-toned pink linen suit, consisting of a light zip-up jacket with green and orange trim and a darker set of drawstring pants. Adding a further casual air to the pieces was a heathered white T-shit, gold necklaces and a set of blue-tinted sunglasses with shiny gold frames.

Brad Pitt, linen suit, pink suit, suit, drawstring pants, sneakers, white sneakers, slip-on sneakers, canvas sneakers, flat sneakers, Germany, Bullet Train, red carpet
Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

When it came to shoes, Pitt continued his relaxed appearance in a pair of slip-on sneakers. The “Big Short” actor’s set included off-white canvas uppers and rounded toes, as well as flat rubber soles. The style added a casual air to his outfit, while providing a neutral base for its pink tones to pop. In fact, they were the exact same pair he wore with an orange linen suit to kick off “Bullet Train” press in Paris last week — proving the staying power of a go-to shoe.

Brad Pitt, David Leitch, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, linen suit, pink suit, suit, drawstring pants, sneakers, white sneakers, slip-on sneakers, canvas sneakers, flat sneakers, Germany, Bullet Train, red carpet
David Leitch, Joey King, Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, orange suit, suit, drawstring pants, sneakers, white sneakers, slip-on sneakers, canvas sneakers, flat sneakers, Bullet Train, Paris, red carpet
Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

The actor’s penchant for laidback suiting is also emerging during the film’s press tour so far, as seen at its Le Grand Roux premiere on Monday – when Pitt wore a slouchy stitched gray blazer and drawstring trousers with with suede and leather Adidas Gazelle sneakers.

Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, red carpet, premiere, Paris, suit, linen suit, gray suit, henley, sneakers, Adidas, Gazelle sneakers, lace-up sneakers, striped sneakers, leather sneakers, suede sneakers, beige sneakers, black sneakers
Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 18, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

Discover Pitt’s red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.

