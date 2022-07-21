Brad Pitt Gives Suiting Slouchy Twists With Suede Boots at ‘Bullet Train’ London Screening

Brad Pitt returned to form for the latest “Bullet Train” screening in Berlin, Germany. For the occasion, the actor continued his understated style trajectory while making a statement on the red carpet.

The “Tree of Life” star continued his groovy suiting streak at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Thursday, arriving in a slouchy black velvet suit. Giving the piece a bohemian twist was faint red stitching on its blazer and trouser hems. Completing the set was a warm gray Henley shirt with hook-and-loop closures and blue stitching, as well as large black aviator sunglasses. Pitt stood out against the event’s blue photocall and carpet in the dark ensemble, posing with cast members and Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch.

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” UK Gala screening at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Sanford Panitch attend the “Bullet Train” UK Gala screening at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the Oscar-winning actor finished his contemporary outfit with a set of black boots. His suede style featured rounded almond toes, delicate top stitching and stacked heel with ridged soles. The pair added a rugged element to his ensemble, creating a look that was free-spirited and streamlined. They also marked Pitt’s second moment wearing boots while promoting “Bullet Train,” the first being when he strapped into a leather combat style with a linen skirt and blazer in Germany this week.

A closer look at Pitt’s boots. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brad Pitt attends the “Bullet Train” UK Gala screening at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

