Ben Affleck Cozies Up in Knit Sweater & Nike Dunk Low ‘Dark Driftwood’ Sneakers

Ben Affleck was photographed out in Los Angeles in a perfect fall outfit featuring neutral tones with colorful Nike sneakers today.

The Academy Award-winning star wore a cream-colored knit sweater worn overtop a plain white tee. Over both layered tops, Affleck styled a boxy zip-up tan jacket, the hue mirroring the khaki color of his pleated trousers.

Going incognito, the male slipped on black aviator-style shades and carried an iced coffee, making for the perfect accessories.

Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California. 28 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The actor stepped into a tan, green, and blue Nike Dunk Low ‘Dark Driftwood’ with black stitching surrounding the iconic swoosh. The low-top pair created a fully streamlined look utilizing various shades of blue, allowing Affleck to smoothly layer versatile wardrobe pieces together ahead of the cooler fall months.

Sneakers like Affleck’s are go-to’s any time of the year, with standard monochrome white pairs often swapped for darker or tonal colors in the fall months.

Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California. 28 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear and clothing that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire frequently includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in lace-up combat and chukka boots he wears while off-duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar tonal and neutral colors with pops of color, hailing from brands including Kenneth Cole and Bally.

