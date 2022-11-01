Ben Affleck’s Coffee Run Style Features the Perfect Fall Blazer & Glitter-Soled Nike Sneakers

Ben Affleck took his relaxed style for a coffee run this week — and in sharp fall style, to boot.

The Academy Award-winning star was spotted strolling in a light brown herringbone blazer. The slightly thicker material, paired with its traditional sharp-lapeled silhouette, created a smooth transitional blazer ideal for the chillier autumn months. Affleck’s jacket also included two rounded front pockets, which similarly added a practical comfort to his outfit when combined with its faintly geometric pattern.

Ben Affleck sips an iced coffee on a walk on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Completing the actor’s look was a set of light gray heathered trousers with sharp front pleats, as well as a white T-shirt and pale gray knit sweatshirt for added relaxation. Black aviator sunglasses finished his ensemble.

Ben Affleck sips an iced coffee on a walk on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Affleck slipped on a set of Nike sneakers. His Dunk Low SB style — a collaboration with Sean Cliver, cast in a colorway titled ‘Holiday Special’ — featured white and frosty gray suede and leather paneled uppers, complete with faintly shiny silver laces, puffy padded tongues and mirrored metallic gold Swoosh symbols on each side. The set was complete with blue translucent soles embedded with glitter. Though the style is currently unavailable, it’s being resold on sites including Goat for up to $2,362.

A closer look at Affleck’s Dunk Lows. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Nike x Sean Cliver’s Dunk Low SB ‘Holiday Special’ sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Goat

Sneakers like Affleck’s are a go-to style anytime of the year, with standard monochrome white pairs often swapped for darker or tonal colors in the fall months. Styles with leather, canvas and suede uppers have emerged as popular styles, like new offerings from Cariuma, Oliver Cabell, Greats and Allen Edmonds. Recently, Affleck also expanded his sneaker repertoire with a light navy pair of Nine sneakers by British sustainable sneaker brand Løci — which just raised $4.5 million in seed funding in October, led by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ben Affleck strolls in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Laurent Groult/BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear and clothing that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire frequently includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in lace-up combat and chukka boots he wears while off-duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar tonal and neutral colors, often hailing from Nike — though his selections also feature styles by Kenneth Cole and Bally.

