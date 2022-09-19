Ben Affleck Eases Into Fall with Sharp Cargo Pants & Eco-Friendly Blue Sneakers

Ben Affleck added a pop of color to an easygoing fall outfit this week, thanks to a standout pair of sneakers.

The Academy Award-winning star was spotted strolling in Los Angeles while on a phone call. During his casual stroll, Affleck wore a classic button-down shirt with a light blue and white gingham print, its long sleeves rolled upwards for a casual air. Paired with the top was a pair of navy blue cargo pants, featuring a slim fit for a more streamlined, everyday appearance. Affleck finished his outfit with a thin silver necklace and beaded bracelet.

Ben Affleck strolls in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Laurent Groult/BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to shoes, Affleck opted for a set of tonal vegan sneakers from Løci. The “Tender Bar” star’s $170 Nine style featured light navy uppers crafted from recycled ocean plastics. Completing the set were matching laces and white soles, as well as darker navy accents on its sides and counters. The pair created a fully streamlined look utilizing various shades of blue, allowing Affleck to smoothly layer versatile wardrobe pieces together ahead of the cooler fall months.

Related Britney Spears Channels Jessica Simpson & Gives Blue Bikini A Sporty Twist with Athletic Sneakers While On Vacation With Husband Sam Asghari Blackpink's Rosé Goes Grunge in Grinch Coat, Chunky Sneakers and Denim Leg Warmers Why Puma's 'Futrograde' NYFW Show Was Just as Much About Positivity as it Was Fashion

The style is also part of Løci’s mission towards environmental preservation; 10% of every pair sold goes towards efforts like wildlife conservation, supporting local tourism and protecting land with the United Nations. Though Affleck’s pair is currently sold out, others can be found on Løci’s website.

A closer look at Affleck’s sneakers. CREDIT: Laurent Groult/BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Løci’s Nine Men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Løci

Sneakers like Affleck’s are go-to’s anytime of the year, with standard monochrome white pairs often swapped for darker or tonal colors in the fall months. Styles with leather, canvas and suede uppers in hues like black, brown, tan and maroon have emerged as popular styles, like new offerings from Cariuma, Greats and M.Gemi. Allen Edmonds‘ newest footwear features an array of fall-ready sneakers, like the brand’s new Courtside or retro Lawson styles. Oliver Cabell has also released new low-top, high-top and runner styles for autumn in sharp hues including black, warm brown and forest green.

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear and clothing that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire frequently includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in lace-up combat and chukka boots he wears while off-duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar tonal and neutral colors, hailing from brands including Kenneth Cole and Bally.

PHOTOS: Discover more men’s fashion inspiration from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.