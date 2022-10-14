Angus Cloud Shows Off His Streetwear Style in Cargo Pants & White Chunky Sneakers at Amiri’s Book Launch

Angus Cloud attended Amiri’s launch of “Amiri Wes Lang” book in Los Angeles on Oct. 12. The monumental book documented their new fall 2022 collection.

The 24-year-old actor slipped on a white graphic crewneck sweater over a green and blue t-shirt for the show. Cloud paired the look with black cargo pants that featured gray patches and orange zippers. These are the luxury brand’s Parachute Pants from their pre-fall 2022 collection. Cloud accessorized with a silver ring and a black fedora hat.

Angus Cloud CREDIT: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

The “Euphoria” actor finished the look with cream sneakers. The low-top shoes are from Amiri’s summer 2023 collection. The sneakers feature thick white laces with star cutouts on the toe box.

Other guests attended the exclusive viewing including Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, and Bailey Bryan.

The event, hosted by Maxfield, allowed guests to get an exclusive look at the collection along with a specially curated installation by the designer. Through the Rizzoli-published book, viewers were taking on an artistic journey showcasing Amiri’s Fall 2022 collection. The unique creative dialogue and photographs for the book were all taken by the artist duo Hart Lëshkina.

AMIRI Wes Lang Event Images CREDIT: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

The visual journey featured images detailing the process of creating the collection including the designing of key silhouettes to hand-paintings of original works. The visual journey is complete with a cinematically illuminated runway show which is the first show the designer had in their home city, Los Angeles.

AMIRI Wes Lang Book Launch CREDIT: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

The designer also released limited-edition skate decks. Each is signed and designed using three of Wes Lang’s artworks as prints. The skate decks showcase the artistic theme that continues throughout the collection.

The Amiri Wes Lang book is now available for purchase online at the designer’s website and in-store at Amiri boutiques and select global retailers. The exclusive skate decks are only available in-store at select locations.

