Andrew Garfield Suits Up in Plaids and Smoky Chelsea Boots for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Emmys Party

Andrew Garfield made a sharp entrance to kick off the fall awards season ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Arriving at the Emmys pre-party hosted by The Hollywood Reporter in Los Angeles, Garfield wore a Ralph Lauren suit. The double-breasted style featured sharp lapels and pleated trousers, given an equestrian twist with gray buttons and a complementary houndstooth plaid print. Longtime stylist Warren Alfie Baker opted to pair Garfield’s set with a classic white collared shirt, worn sans tie and unbuttoned for a relaxed appearance. A gleaming black Omega watch finished the actor’s ensemble.

Andrew Garfield attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Emmys party in Los Angeles on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For footwear, the “Spider Man” star’s shoes were a classic set of Chelsea boots. The almond-toed pair featured short heels, allowing for easy movement. Smoky gray leather uppers completed the pair, creating a streamlined ensemble that was chic and

A closer look at Garfield’s boots. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Garfield’s arrival is continuing his noteworthy fashion streak as of late, fueled by his partnership with Baker. Throughout the year, the stylist and star have delivered an array of nostalgic and classic menswear looks together on the red carpet, hailing from brands including . One of their most notable has been Garfield’s ensemble worn at Valentino’s Fall 2022 couture show, “The Beginning”: a blue untied pussybow-collared top, double-breasted blazer and blue jeans with maroon chain-accented loafers.

Andrew Garfield arrives at Valentino’s Fall 2022 Haute Couture show in Rome on July 8, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony on September 12, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

