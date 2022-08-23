Aaron Taylor-Johnson Slips Into Gucci Loafers with Classic Leather Jacket for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Japan

Aaron Taylor-Johnson rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week.

While in Japan, Taylor-Johnson continued his sharp menswear streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Brad Pitt in a black leather jacket over a leopard-printed button-down shirt. Tucked into cropped black trousers, the Golden Globe-winning actor’s ensemble was complete with a gold chain bracelet, Omega watch, layered necklaces and rings, as well as a single delicate hoop earring.

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the ‘Bullet Train’ stage greeting at Toho Cinemas Kyoto in Kyoto on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Johnson finished his outfit with a set of smooth Gucci loafers. His set featured black leather almond-toed uppers, complete with green and red web straps and Gucci’s signature metallic horsebit. Short brown block heels completed the pair.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt and Hiroyuki Sanada attend the ‘Bullet Train’ stage greeting at Toho Cinemas Kyoto in Kyoto on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

However, this wasn’t Johnson’s only sharp look from the Japan press tour for “Bullet Train.” Along with Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, Johnson promoted the film at the Koyasan Tokyo Betsu-In Temple on Tuesday in a white tank top and open button-down shirt, paired with striped navy wide-leg trousers and white lace-up sneakers.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick attend the ‘Bullet Train’ promotion event at Koyasan Tokyo Betsu-In Temple in Tokyo on Aug. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Taylor-Johnson’s footwear styles are classic and relaxed. The “Avengers: Age of Ultron” star’s red carpet looks incorporate glossy black or brown leather slip-on loafers and lace-up brogues, hailing from top brands including Gucci. Off-duty, the actor often wears colorful and single-toned sneakers by Nike and Adidas, as well as lace-up work boots.

