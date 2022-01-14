Spider-Man Wears Prada: Tom Holland Stars in Brand’s Spring ‘22 Men’s Campaign

Spider-Man wears Prada.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland is the new face of Prada’s spring/summer 2022 collection campaign. The actor, famously linked to style superstar and girlfriend Zendaya, becomes an “embodiment of today’s Prada man” in a series of three looks shot by photographer David Sims, the Italian luxury brand said.

Following the “In the Mood for Prada” seasonal campaign theme, Holland is seen in a series of portraits playing with the camera and striking poses intended to highlight the relationship between the body and the garments. He is seen adjusting his spring reddish leather biker jacket, playing with the elongated sleeves of a black knitted cardigan, and bending his arms in a ivory shirt that bears marine-inspired patterns.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

In a short statement about the campaign, Prada said: “The power of acting is to draw on a well of personal experience to convey a mood, an emotion and feeling that, while fiction, borrows its fact from the performer’s own humanity. These images cement minute actions and reactions, close and gentle moments – the rapport between garment and body, gestures of dressing and undressing alive within the imagery.”

Holland last suited up in Prada for the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the biggest blockbuster during this wave of the pandemic. The chocolate brown set featured a double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels, as well as several rows of dark buttons and pleated trousers. Holland’s suit was layered over a classic white shirt and black tie.

Holland has been the face of Peter Parker, Spider-Man’s alter ego, since 2016, when he starred in “Captain America: Civil War,” the 13th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga.