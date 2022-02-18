×
Twitter Is Divided on the Price of Telfar’s New Circle Handbag — Here’s Why

By Ashley Rushford
Telfer, ugg
Telfar Clemens in his Ugg spring '21 collaboration campaign.
CREDIT: Brian O'Doherty

During its recent show at New York Fashion Week, Telfar unveiled a new Round Circle bag, it’s most expensive bag to date. The purse initially made its debut on Instagram when stylist Amanda Murray posted a photo of herself in the new style. The all-black accessory features an enlarged Telfar logo with a space between the T and C, along with a zip closure, a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, top handles and hidden compartments. And, just like Telfar’s highly coveted “Bushwick Birkin,” the latest addition is made from faux leather with twill lining.

Earlier this week, the genderless fashion label released a Telfar TV promo for the Round Circle Bag, and confirmed it would cost $567 — about $300 more than the Large Shopping Bag. Although shoppers were excited about the new release, some Twitter users couldn’t get over the price tag. Many believe that the price increase can be justified, as the bag has a more intricate design than the standard shopping bags and others thought it defeats the point of the brand’s accessibility. Despite the divide, the bag still sold out on its release day.

See how Twitter users are sounding off below.

