Twitter Is Divided on the Price of Telfar’s New Circle Handbag — Here’s Why

During its recent show at New York Fashion Week, Telfar unveiled a new Round Circle bag, it’s most expensive bag to date. The purse initially made its debut on Instagram when stylist Amanda Murray posted a photo of herself in the new style. The all-black accessory features an enlarged Telfar logo with a space between the T and C, along with a zip closure, a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, top handles and hidden compartments. And, just like Telfar’s highly coveted “Bushwick Birkin,” the latest addition is made from faux leather with twill lining.

Earlier this week, the genderless fashion label released a Telfar TV promo for the Round Circle Bag, and confirmed it would cost $567 — about $300 more than the Large Shopping Bag. Although shoppers were excited about the new release, some Twitter users couldn’t get over the price tag. Many believe that the price increase can be justified, as the bag has a more intricate design than the standard shopping bags and others thought it defeats the point of the brand’s accessibility. Despite the divide, the bag still sold out on its release day.

See how Twitter users are sounding off below.

The new Telfar bag is more expensive. The shopping bags are the same. pic.twitter.com/GqmH4hCtjj — Kanika Talwar (@Kanika_Talwar) February 17, 2022

Telfar didn’t raise the prices of the original shopping bag. That’s what he was sticking too, keeping the shopping bag the same price and it still is. He never said that every future bag was going to be the same price as the shopping bags. — queen (@TheresTheQueen) February 17, 2022

Telfar raising prices??? Look what money make a b*tch do because the whole point was to NOT do that 😭 — Chloé (@chloe_mina) February 17, 2022

I don’t like how y’all acting like Telfar can’t up their prices? I ain’t never seen a “Louis Vuitton lost they mind” tweet ever. I don’t get it. — The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) February 17, 2022

Louis Vuitton just announced the rise in pricing on their bags but when Telfar does it slightly (because it’s still at an accessible price point for a luxury bag)—god forbid a Black designer do so 🙄 — Shelton Boyd-Griffith (@flyrebel) February 17, 2022

Not y’all crying about the new Telfar bag being $597… y’all better Klarna that hoe and keep it pushin pic.twitter.com/feHht1KAAi — odi (@sectionodi) February 17, 2022

If I recall, Telfar promoted itself to be the luxury meets affordability brand so them charging $600 for a small crossover bag is egregious but also hilarious because who couldn’t see where this was going — QueenGrits (@quarantinebee) February 17, 2022

I love Telfar but $600 for pleather is actually wild 😭😭 https://t.co/zpSpJrJUcW — We need a longer month 😁 (@WYETTHASSP0KEN) February 17, 2022

Telfar said “YESTERDAY’S PRICE IS NOT TODAY’S PRICE!!” — Aint Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@zoraslovechild) February 17, 2022