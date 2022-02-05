Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga.

The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house.

For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le Cagole bag from the brand. The handbag retails for $2,190 and is available at Balenciaga.com.

When it comes to the shoes, Kardashian opted for a pair of $2,150 Cagole 90MM Boots that incorporated a series of silver buckles, studs and adornments that coordinated with her handbag.

The Balenciaga Hourglass Leopard Print Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat CREDIT: Nordstrom

In the next slide, Kardashian shows off another head-to-toe Balenciaga getup consisting of a black hourglass coat with matching knife boots. For accessories, she wore a pair of chunky gold earrings, sleek black shades and a white hourglass handbag.

The Balencaiga Le Cagole Small Shoulder Bag CREDIT: Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Cagole 90MM Boot CREDIT: Balenciaga

It’s no wonder that Kardashian is the new face of Balenciaga, seeing as though she’s one of the most popular “it” girls, and also, that over the course of the last couple of months, she donned the luxury label when spotted in public. For example, she wore its electric blue catsuit paired with covered heels, and she also wore a black sequined strapless dress paired with knife boots that further cemented her alignment with the brand.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry, having created her own Skims line and starring in campaigns for Balmain and Fendi.

