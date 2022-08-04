×
Kendall Jenner Reps Red Locks and Fall Staples for Latest Boss Campaign

By Amina Ayoud
Kendall Jenner joined a legendary cast for the release of Boss’ fall/winter 2022 campaign on Wednesday.

For the first time in Boss campaign history, legendary British supermodel Naomi Campbell joins the cast along with American model Kendall Jenner, world-famous American rapper Future, and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho.

Jenner wore two distinct cold-weather outfits in the campaign, wrapping herself tightly in a high-collar black puffer and black slacks for one look as she sat nonchalantly with a dog. The second look sees Jenner in a cosy crew-neck sweater with a black oversized coat draped over her shoulders. Jenner’s stylist paired the black on black cold-weather-wear with cream-colored slacks with a bell bottom hem. The model departed from her natural dark brownish-black locks, styled instead in an auburn almost red shade, the length parted and curled lightly in the middle. The brands DNA can be found in every piece, each piece telling the story of how one becomes a Boss.

Jenner wore Converse-style low-top sneakers in what the brand describes as caramel, one of three of its signature colors. The shoes were paired with the first look, giving the ensemble a sporty but casual feel. Jenner’s footwear is not present in the second image, cropped out of frame. Given the other campaign images however, it’s safe to assume the model was styled in some sort of sneaker or faux-fur lined winter boot, also in a neutral shade.

Boss also recruited help from next-generation TikTok creators like Khaby Lame for this season’s campaign, alongside Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, German runner Alica Schmidt and British boxer Anthony Joshua. These global brand ambassadors, introduced in the brand refresh campaign last January, each have strategic partnerships and co-designed capsule collections with Boss.

Along with Jenner, see who else Boss cast for its spring ’22 campaign.

