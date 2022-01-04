Cher is the New Face of Ugg, Starring In a Cozy At-Home Campaign For Spring 2022

Maybe Cher is human after all.

The pop superstar is often elevated to the annals of fashion and music iconography, a constant source of inspiration for her daring looks and equally brazen sounds. There was the original naked dress, a mesh and feather concoction by Bob Mackie that she wore to the 1974 Met Gala (no doubt a template for the event’s current shock-fashion direction). Then there was her gilded warrior princess getup, a look for the cover art of her 1979 disco track “Take Me Home.” And who could forget Cher’s body stocking, garter belt, leather biker jacket and the biggest hair the ’80s had ever seen for the 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

But today, Cher is getting cozy just like the rest of us, starring in Ugg’s spring ’22 “Feel” campaign in shearling boots and slippers and sharing some private pastimes in the process.

Shot at her house in Malibu by photographer Neil Favila, the Ugg campaign video opens with a phone call from Cher to her mother. “Hello, Mom? It’s me, one of your daughters. And which one?” she says as her mother laughs. Blinds close on the star’s at-home movie theater, as Cher settles into a recliner with her cat Mala and a bowl of popcorn, as her narration shares her feelings on watching movies and wanting to be a part of them. “My mom tried to explain to me, ‘You cannot be a cartoon character.’ And I thought, ‘Why not?'” she recalls. “I thought, ‘This is what I’ll do when I grow up,'” she adds, as she eats from the bowl of popcorn.

Cher in Ugg’s Classic Mini shearling boot, perched on a rattan peacock chair. CREDIT: Neil Favila/Courtesy of Ugg

The video continues to weave through her Malibu house as Cher talks about feeling a connection with the Earth. She eventually touches on her icon status, revealing that she has no idea why people think she’s an icon. “It makes absolutely no sense to me,” she says as the camera pans to her lighting candles and settling into a canopied bed for meditation. “I have style, but I don’t know what it is, and I don’t pay too much attention to what it is,” she says.

The film closes with a dramatic outdoor setup showing Cher perched on a rattan peacock chair — another piece of ’70s iconography — surrounded by lush plants as the sun sets on the Pacific Ocean. “I spent a lifetime of people either hating me or loving me. I mean, you want to be loved but finally it’s like, ‘F**k it.’ Those are my last words,” she says as the camera pans back to her in the movie room eating popcorn in a pair of Ugg’s Classic Mini shearling boot in black.

Cher at her home in Malibu wearing a velvet caftan with Ugg slippers. CREDIT: Neil Favila/Courtesy of Ugg

“How you ‘Feel’ is the most authentic part of you as a human being,” the artist says in the campaign. “I chose to be an artist. But the hard part is succeeding and failing in front of the entire world.”

Cher joins fashion editor André Leon Talley, model Iman, nightlife entrepreneur Susanne Bartsch and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar in Ugg’s “Feel” campaign.