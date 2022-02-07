Bad Bunny Makes ‘Le Splash’ in Pink Mini Dress & Bold Heels in New Jacquemus Campaign

Leave it to Bad Bunny to make a fluid fashion statement—in Jacquemus’ new campaign, “Le Splash,” no less.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed for Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford’s lens in Miami, dressed in numerous colorful ensembles. One of his most viral looks from the French brand’s Spring 2022 collection was a pink minidress, featuring a square-shaped neckline and connected straps. The outfit gained a playful nature from a clear pendant necklace and heart hair charm. However, its most daring statement was a set of pale blue mules, featuring wide toe straps and stiletto heels, paired with white tube socks.

Bad Bunny’s additional looks tied into the collection’s free-spirited nature, as well as Jacquemus‘ signature monochrome color coordination. The star’s other outfits featured green and beige eyelet-embellished suits, pink gingham and green shorts, a yellow ribbed knit sweater and a pink puffer vest. Accessories like exaggerated sunglasses and structured handbags, whimsical signatures of Jacquemus, completed Bad Bunny’s campaign wardrobe. Paired with backdrops of the ocean, swimming pools and driveways, the campaign’s imagery exuded an easygoing and light-hearted nature.

Complementary colors have been a Jacquemus signature, ever since Simon Porte Jacquemus founded his namesake brand. The designer is known for sending monochrome and layered looks down the runway, often paired with architectural bags and whimsical footwear with bold colors, textures or mis-matched heels. His campaigns and product shoots also go viral on social media, often due to their saturated colors and playfulness with texture.

Bad Bunny is a fashion star in his own right, known for his edgy and glamorous statement-making looks over the last several years. The star often wears sequined, printed and colorful outfits from brands like Versace, Louis Vuitton and Burberry. For footwear, he similarly follows suit with lug-sole loafers, rubber and heeled boots. His vast sneaker wardrobe, which includes elements ranging from multiple colors to crystals, hail from brands like Gucci and Dior. Bad Bunny has also established himself in the fashion industry, as a frequent collaborator with brands like Crocs and Adidas.

