Kendall Jenner Gets Romantic Over NYC for Michael Kors’ New Spring 2022 Campaign

Michael Kors announced today the star of its newest collection for spring 2022, supermodel Kendall Jenner. Photographed on the roof of Prospect Tower in Manhattan by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the brand’s campaign serves as a cinematic love letter to the designer’s hometown of New York City.

Kendall Jenner posing for the Spring 2022 Michael Kors Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The goal of the collection, which was presented at New York Fashion Week in September 2021, was to capture the allure of urban romance through different elements like streamlined silhouettes, hand-worked fabrics, feminine tailoring and a confidently optimistic palette. In the campaign, Jenner can be seen in everything from a structured pencil skirt and bra top to a sequined hand-embroidered gown with playful cutouts, to a gingham pullover and brief, attempting to embody the sophistication and strength at the heart of the collection. With the iconic Chrysler Building and New York City skyline in the background, the images and styling take the viewer from daytime to evening.

“When I think about what endures, it’s love—romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” Michael Kors said in a statement. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with the love that it inspires time and again.”

Some of the pieces include handbags for the season, like the sleek Audrey market bag, the modernist Audrey bucket bag and the woven straw Gramercy minaudière. On the footwear front, the collection features the kitten mule and stiletto sling-back, the perfect heels to take you from day to night.

Kendall Jenner posing for the Spring 2022 Michael Kors Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The global campaign will be seen on global social media platforms, digital outlets and in outdoor media placement, with print ads in spring issues.