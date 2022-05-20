Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Debuts Ultra-Skintight Black Adam Costume in Full Color

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is gearing up for the long-awaited release of Black Adam later this year, and he isn’t shy about revealing some major behind-the-scenes spoilers from the film. That’s especially true when it comes to giving fans a peek at what the anti-hero character will actually look like in full color.

On May 19, the Under Armour collaborator posted an Instagram video showing his Black Adam costume in significant detail. The video marks the first time The Rock has posted his Black Adam suit in full color on his Instagram feed, giving fans a sneak peek of the character’s trademark yellow boots and belt. The 50-year-old actor only showed the back of the costume in this particular video, but fans can see how the suit clings to his famously buff frame, giving Black Adam the ultimate anti-hero look.

The Rock has been sharing several behind-the-scenes shots from filming in recent weeks as the film wraps up reshoots ahead of its Oct. 21 release. Some shots posted by the actor include front views of the impressive Black Adam costume — but only in black and white.

The lead-up to Black Adam has been a long time coming for fans and Johnson alike. Johnson first expressed interest in playing the character in 2007, finally committing to the character in 2014 after the film was put on hold for a number of years. The film concept was then shelved again for several years until DC cleared screenplay production in 2017. The film was slated to start shooting in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting finally began in April 2021, wrapping in August 2021 with reshoots wrapping in the coming days. Though the film was slated to be released in July 2022, it was officially pushed back in March due to COVID-19 delays putting strain on visual effect vendors. Black Adam is now set to release in October 21, 2022.

That’s what you call building anticipation.