×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandro Michele is Leaving Gucci

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto
Gucci “Twinsburg” Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Gucci “Twinsburg” Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Gucci “Twinsburg” Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Gucci “Twinsburg” Spring Summer 2023 Collection
View Gallery 67 Images

Alessandro Michele is officially leaving Gucci.

The fashion designer, who has served as Gucci’s creative director since 2015, was first reported to potentially depart the Italian luxury label on Tuesday by WWD. Previously, Michele served as Gucci’s accessories designer since 2002, taking the reigns as director upon Frida Giannini’s exit.

“I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, devotion and unconditional love for this unique house during his tenure as creative director,” CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement, according to Vogue Business.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

However, parent company Kering announced on Wednesday that Michele will permanently be leaving the brand, which will be led in the meantime by the brand’s design team. Michele also released a statement of his own on Instagram, reflecting on his career at the iconic luxury brand.

Related

Saks Donates $1 Million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund After Holiday Extravaganza in NYC

Jessica Chastain Pops in Vibrant Green Dress & Hidden Heels at 'George & Tammy' LA Premiere

Elton John Waves Goodbye in Flaming Tailcoat & Gucci Sneakers at Final U.S. Stop of 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

“There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than 20 years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion,” Michele said. “During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals who have looked after and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace.”

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Models walk the runway of the Gucci Twinsburg Show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Models walk the runway of the Gucci Twinsburg Show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

Michele’s departure from Gucci appears to have stemmed from its recent slow earnings in light of the pandemic and economic recession. Previously, Gucci accounted for approximately 55% of Kering’s annual revenue, which totaled 17.7 billion euros in 2021, according to CNBC.

Within the 2010’s and 2020’s, Michele brought Gucci back into fashion’s forefront with a whimsical, bohemian and gothic mix of glamour, combined with pointed statements regarding diversity and gender fluidity. During his tenure, the designer launched hit products including the now-iconic kangaroo fur-lined mules and 6-inch platform heels. Michele also released collaborative campaigns and collections with a range of new brand partners, including Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Dapper Dan and Gucci Ghost.

gucci talk show, beloved, james corden, harry styles
Harry Styles on the set of Gucci’s Beloved campaign with James Corden.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

Currently, no successor has been named for Michele, though theories have already begun. His move follows a wave of recent fashion exits and appointments, including Tom Ford’s sale of his namesake brand to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion this month, as well as Daniel Lee’s creative director appointment to Burberry and Matthieu Blazy’s to Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Discover Gucci’s “Twinsburg” Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad