Alessandro Michele is Leaving Gucci

Currently, no successor has been named for Michele, though theories have already begun. His move follows a wave of recent fashion exits and appointments, including Tom Ford’s sale of his namesake brand to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion this month, as well as Daniel Lee’s creative director appointment to Burberry and Matthieu Blazy’s to Bottega Veneta.
Alessandro Michele is officially leaving Gucci.
The fashion designer, who has served as Gucci’s creative director since 2015, was first reported to potentially depart the Italian luxury label on Tuesday by WWD. Previously, Michele served as Gucci’s accessories designer since 2002, taking the reigns as director upon Frida Giannini’s exit.
“I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, devotion and unconditional love for this unique house during his tenure as creative director,” CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement, according to Vogue Business.
However, parent company Kering announced on Wednesday that Michele will permanently be leaving the brand, which will be led in the meantime by the brand’s design team. Michele also released a statement of his own on Instagram, reflecting on his career at the iconic luxury brand.
