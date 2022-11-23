Alessandro Michele is Leaving Gucci

Alessandro Michele is officially leaving Gucci.

The fashion designer, who has served as Gucci’s creative director since 2015, was first reported to potentially depart the Italian luxury label on Tuesday by WWD. Previously, Michele served as Gucci’s accessories designer since 2002, taking the reigns as director upon Frida Giannini’s exit.

“I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, devotion and unconditional love for this unique house during his tenure as creative director,” CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement, according to Vogue Business.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

However, parent company Kering announced on Wednesday that Michele will permanently be leaving the brand, which will be led in the meantime by the brand’s design team. Michele also released a statement of his own on Instagram, reflecting on his career at the iconic luxury brand.

PHOTOS: Discover Gucci’s “Twinsburg” Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.