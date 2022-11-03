Johnny Depp Will Appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Johnny Depp has been confirmed to make a surprise appearance in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.” Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

According to the Los Angeles Times, previously corroborated through a Thursday report by TMZ, Depp will appear in the show as a “featured surprise guest,” wearing menswear designs from the new Savage menswear collection.

It was also confirmed that Depp, while the first man spotlighted for a “star” moment in the show — similarly to past celebrities including Cindy Crawford — will not be walking in the video alongside stars including Irina Shayk, Taraji P. Henson and Cara Delevingne.

Irina Shayk models in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

