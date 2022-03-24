Cardi B & Summer Walker Go Viral in Lingerie-Inspired Outfits & Barely-There Heels for SZA’s ‘No Love’ Remix Music Video

Cardi B and Summer Walker made a daring pair for Walker and SZA’s “No Love” remix’s music video. While the official video doesn’t drop until Friday, the duo posted a teaser of their looks for it on TikTok this afternoon — which has already gained over 5 million views.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the rappers lip sync to “No Love” on a king-sized bed, with a backdrop of silky drapes and clouds for an angelic aesthetic. For the occasion, Cardi B donned a white sculpted bodysuit with an asymmetric plunging neckline, front cutouts and a pink silk skirt. Her look included two wavy gold pearl bangles, as well as strings of pearls around her neck. Walker’s ensemble leaned into the video’s romantic aesthetic, featuring a ruffled silky crop top with a corset-esque silhouette. The piece featured a draped texture, and was paired with silky white shorts for a lingerie effect. Walker’s accessories leaned into minimalist glamour, including a sparkling necklace and sets of wavy thin bracelets.

When it came to shoes, both musicians’ footwear wasn’t fully visible. However, Cardi B appeared to be wearing square-toed mules, which included white soles and PVC straps. Walker, however, used the opportunity to make a statement in silky pink sandals with thin ankle straps and embellished toes. Though neither’s heels were visible, they likely composed of stilettos totaling at least 3 inches in height for a slick finish.

Minimalist “naked” heels, whether from thin uppers or PVC straps, have been trending this year amid the high heel renaissance. With connections to the Y2K aesthetic, the barely-there silhouette creates the illusion of a bare foot upheld by a bold heel — AKA, a “naked” appearance. Styles within the trend have emerged from brands like Schutz, Aquazzura and Larroude. In addition to the rapper duo, stars like Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton have also slipped on “naked” heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Amina Muaddi in recent weeks.

Khloe Kardashian arrives at the Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipper her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

For Walker, sleek heels appear to be a wardrobe mainstay. Both on and off the red carpet, the singer is often seen in sandals and pointed-toe pumps featuring PVC uppers, lace-up straps and platform soles — all complete with towering block or stiletto heels.

