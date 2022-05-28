Anne Hathaway Channels ’60s Style in a Sky Blue Outfit & Matching Pumps During ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ Filming

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway’s newest project has her channeling a 1960s housewife with some serious suburban style. The 39-year-old star is currently on set in New Jersey for her role in the thriller “Mothers’ Instinct,” and the first look at her character in the film is ripe with retro vibes.

In the May 26 behind-the-scenes photos, Hathaway is seen wearing a short-sleeve sky blue shirt tucked into a knee-grazing pencil skirt in the same shade. The star also wore coordinating pointed-toe blue pumps with the look. To accessorize the look in true ’60s style, Hathaway carried a white wicker handbag and wore white gloves, putting on a pair of off-white pearl vintage sunglasses. The actress was also seen carrying a contrasting red umbrella during some portions of filming. True to the era, she wore her hair in a voluminous ’60s style, wearing a red lip to further push the decade-based accuracy.

Anne Hathaway on the movie set of the ‘Mother’s Instinct’ on May 26. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA “Mothers’ Instinct” is a remake of the 2018 Belgian film “Duelles” for an American audience, which will feature Hathaway and actress Jessica Chastain as two 1960s mothers whose lives are irrevocably altered after a tragic accident. Filming for the remake just began on May 25 in Union City, New Jersey.

Hathaway has been quite busy in recent weeks, making her Cannes Film Festival debut in France during the festival’s opening days. The actress recently garnered significant attention while at Cannes, especially while wearing a show-stopping white Armani Privé gown to the “Armageddon Time” premiere on May 19.

Anne Hathaway attends the “Armageddon Time” screening at Cannes on May 19. CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA The actress notably wore several ’60s-inspired looks to the iconic film festival, including an edgy-meets-vintage navy Gucci mini dress for the “Armageddon Time” photocall on May 20. The dress featured a cobalt blue cone bra top and a studded skirt, which the star paired with silver T-strap heeled sandals.

Anne Hathaway at the “Armageddon Time” Photocall during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

By the looks of it, Hathaway’s newest role isn’t too far out of her style comfort zone.