Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike.

For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however.

For Chavarria, working with Nike was part of his vision for the collection. “Throughout the collection, we see hints of classic American iconography, as often worn by aspiring or recent immigrants and first-generation Americans as a way of connecting with this American dream,” Chavarria said to FN backstage after his show. “Nike is one of those brands that some immigrants gravitate too and are thought of as ‘very American’. Nike equals American.”

Related Nike, Under Armour and More Retail Companies Are Halting Sales in Russia How Fashion and Footwear Brands Are Supporting Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict Strong Digital and DTC Gains Lead Nike to Q3 Beat

Willy Chavarria teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1’s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Telling stories of immigrants is always a consistent message in Chavarria’s collections.

For fall 2022, as the designer aimed to tell the story of the Latinx movement in Mexico City, New York City, and Los Angeles. “Through these distances we cannot be divided, the designer’s show notes said. “Despite political and geographical distances, we cannot be separated. We are Uncut from our siblings worldwide.”

Dickies was another American brand Chavarria worked with this season. This is the seventh time the two have teamed up.

In this collection, the original Dickies work shirt becomes a statement piece with oversized shoulders in tandem with the reworked Eisenhower jacket to feature monstrous sleeves, and the classic 874 work pant comes with a higher rise and flared, wider leg.

Apart from Dickies and Nike, other bold shapes are complemented by rich wools milled by American Woolen Company. Once the world’s largest woolen mill, the American Woolen Company has persevered to maintain its skill and history through the rise of synthetic fibers and the manufacturing industry’s shift to largely moving out of the U.S.

Chavarria also experimented with new fabrics for this season. Sequins and latex interplay with houndstooth to create a new and modern feel while traditional workwear styles are seen maximized and in new fabrications.

As for the possibility of launching his own footwear line, Chavarria said, “I definitely want to do my own footwear, but when the time is right. Never say never.”