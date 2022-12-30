Vivienne Westwood’s OBE Photo Goes Viral for Twirling With No Underwear in Block Heels at 1992 Ceremony

The passing of British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, continued to spread waves across the fashion industry since it was announced on Dec. 29. Westwood died at age 81 peacefully at home in England. As the world mourns, we’re looking back on some of the boldest moments in Westwood’s career.

Designer Vivienne Westwood at Buckingham Palace to collect her OBE from the Queen, wearing no underwear. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

Westwood was no stranger to breaking boundaries and making statements — many of which went viral before social media existed. Case in point: her 1992 Order of the British Empire (OBE) ceremony, where she was awarded with the honor for her fashion contributions by the late Queen Elizabeth II. At the time, Westwood famously twirled for photographers to showcase her award; however, her absence of underwear caused a stir in the media.

Vivienne Westwood at Buckingham Palace, in London, where she received her OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 1992. CREDIT: Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“I heard that the picture amused the Queen,” Westwood said later, according to HITC. “I wished to show off my outfit by twirling the skirt. It did not occur to me that, as the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected.”

During the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Westwood’s outfit included a deep gray satin-lined skirt, blazer and matching cap atop a white collared blouse. Her shoes of choice? Black leather platform pumps, solidifying her rebellious status with traditional formality.

A closer look at Westwood’s platform pumps at her OBE ceremony in 1992. CREDIT: Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Westwood also earned a Damehood in 2006, presented by Prince Charles. The notable honor followed Westwood’s rise to prominence, where she also made acquaintances with members of the institution, including the late Princess Diana of Wales.

Order of the British Empire (OBE) honors are awarded to figures who have impacted the arts and culture. Past recipients who’ve earned the award for fashion include Victoria Beckham, Phoebe Philo, Julien Macdonald and Sarah Jane Burton.

PHOTOS: Discover Vivienne Westwood’s life in pictures over the years in the gallery.