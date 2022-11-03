Vicson Founder Victoria Cirigliano Talks New Fall 2022 Line Launch

After bringing the brand to the United States in 2019, Vicson hosted its first event in New York last night.

The Miami-based shoe brand debuted its fall 2022 collection and celebrated the launch at the French restaurant Angelina Paris. The event showed off the new line, which included new colorways of previous designs as well as new sparkly styles and towering platforms.

A shot from Vicson’s launch event on Nov. 02. CREDIT: Alyssa Lester

“We are inspired by our customer and what she wants and what she asks from us,” Vicson founder Victoria Cirigliano exclusively told FN. “We always want to empower and make [our customers] feel their best.”

Liz boot in black. CREDIT: Vicson

The new collection features six styles, including Vicson’s popular Juana western boot revamped in a brown and green colorway and a new platform ankle boot, titled Liz, in nude and black colors.

There’s also a colorblock heeled bootie and sparkly strappy sandals, coming just in time for holiday parties and events. A lug sole Chelsea boot also joins the collection, available in a crisp white color with black detailing.

Juana boot in green. CREDIT: Vicson

“We stand out for our unique heels and we introduced new ones, and we’re also gravitating toward more classic heels, but with funkier designs or color combinations,” Cirigliano said. “We’re having more fun experimenting with new shades, and I feel like that really shows the evolution of the brand.”

The intimate event in New York included small bites, drinks and a DJ set from Pamela Tick and appearances from Olivia Palermo, Brooks Nader and more.

Palmero attending Vicson’s FW22 launch event in NYC. CREDIT: Alyssa Lester

Many of the styles from the new collection are available now on Vicson.com, but more will be released in Nov. 7.