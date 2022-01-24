Tom Ford Cancels Show Due to COVID Outbreaks, Production Issues

Tom Ford has decided not to move forward with his in-person show during New York Fashion Week slated for Feb. 16.

In a short statement on Monday, the designer noted that due to COVID outbreaks over the past few weeks in the atelier and the design studio in Los Angeles, as well as recent shutdowns of its factories in Italy, the Tom Ford collection will not be ready to show in New York as originally planned.

“I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to present a show during New York fashion week as I feel strongly that a live presentation is the best way to convey a clear message for the season,” said Ford in a statement. “We have struggled internally over the past month with many of our staff out with COVID in our design studio and atelier in Los Angeles as well as in our factories in Italy. We have tried everything possible to avoid canceling our New York show but ultimately are faced with the sad fact that we will simply not have a completed collection in time for New York fashion week.”

In lieu of a live show, the brand said that its fall/winter ‘22 collection imagery will be released digitally at a later date with timing to be announced in the weeks to come.

Ford was expected to close New York Fashion Week, which runs Feb. 11 through Feb. 16.

This news comes as COVID concerns throwing a wrench in some European designer’s plans this month showing their latest men’s collections. Giorgio Armani and JW Anderson were the two biggest cancellations so far this season.