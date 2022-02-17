From Custom Louboutins to Revenge Dressing, The Blonds Close NYFW With a Bang

Models pose on the runway at The Blonds Fall 2022 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022.

Do blondes have more fun? If anyone can attest, it’s certainly David and Phillipe Blond. The designer couple closed New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2022 season with a glamorous runway show at Spring Studios on Wednesday night.

With a front row including Ava Max, Adam Lambert and Hennessy Carolina, The Blonds clearly draw star power. However, the duo aren’t just behind the curtain: they’re also in front of it. Case in point: Philippe opening each season, which has become their runway signature.

Phillipe Blond opens The Blonds Fall 2022 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Mark J. Sullivan/Zuma / SplashNews.com

“I want to wear my favorite look of the night. They’re all my favorite, but my look in particular is just a little extra, a little more drama,” Phillipe shared backstage. “It’s just a vibe. Why not, right? You only live once—why not just strut on your own runway?”

When it came to footwear, the Blonds tapped Christian Louboutin for custom shoes, ranging from pointed-toe pumps to platform and thigh-high boots—all with soaring heels. Like their vampire-inspired collection, each pair featured red, black, white and metallic tones with studs and crystals for added edge.

After the show, David Blond revealed the secret to wearing daring heels on and off the runway.

“Practice makes perfect. It’s really all about practice,” David said at their rose-filled afterparty at the Times Square Edition’s Garden West bar. “Philippe actually does stretches to prepare and build the arches.”

Models pose on the runway at The Blonds Fall 2022 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Mark J. Sullivan/Zuma / SplashNews.com

Louboutin’s partnership with the Blonds are one of Fashion Week’s longest, stemming from their shared views on style.

“He’s always been very supportive of our shows and our vision, and we’ve been collaborating since the beginning,” Blond shared. “We both love performance, we both love high heels, we both love the color red—so, it’s perfect.”

Though the Blonds always make a statement, the pair’s fall line epitomized the revenge and party dressing trends emerging from the Fall 2022 season. Filled with sparkly, shiny and sheer dresses, cutout bodysuits and corsets, the collection was utterly dynamic—which they hope people feel after seeing it.

“We want people to feel free,” Blond said. “We want them to feel like they want to get back together again. We want them to want to go out.”