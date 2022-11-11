Why a Footwear Design Veteran Focused on Inclusivity for the Newly Launched Sadi Studios

New brand Sadi Studios is readying to launch.

Founded by seasoned footwear designer Soyeon “Sarah” Ahn Ianni and business developer Dominic Ianni, Sadi Studios will make its debut with inclusivity in mind.

Today, the first collection will be available for pre-order and includes an extensive size range for all shoe styles in women’s size 5 through 16.

“We have seen some brands who have offered this size range. But it’s not the full collection, it’s not the full brand. And I really believe that there is the need to break this barrier of size [exclusivity] as we become [less focused on one gender]. We just thought this is a really good time to go for it,” explained Ahn Ianni.

Sadi Studios retail from $179 to $299. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sadi Studios

Ianni added that many companies aren’t willing to invest in this size range because production costs almost immediately double. “We said we’re going for it, we’re going to try it. We want to carve out a place for everyone to be able to wear these shoes. So that extension of footwear is part of our business model,” he said.

As for design, Ahn Ianni has had over a decade of experience working in private label and designing for high street footwear suppliers, producing items for Kurt Geiger, Aldo, Steve Madden and more. She previously worked in a creative direction role for Shellys London.

By launching her own label, which has been in development for the past two years, Ahn Ianni said she’s now able to express herself without having to focus on commercial trends.

Sadi Studios heeled bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sadi Studios

“My design inspiration comes from animé and my cultural experience of living in Korea, Scotland, London. I love contemporary design, high-end and then fun and kitsch. Sadi is a melting pot of all of those things,” she said.

Today’s first pre-order drop includes six styles in 17 SKUs. Highlights include colorful block-heeled, ankle-strap pumps, heeled ankle booties, sandals and combat boots.

The shoes are made in China and retail from $179 to $299.

Sadi Studios will launch direct-to-consumer in the U.S. here. Currently, the company has no plans to target a traditional wholesale model.