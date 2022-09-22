Will Prada’s Spring Summer 2023 Collection Finally Bring Back the Mary Jane?

There are plenty of vintage looking shoes trending today. From sky-high platforms and pedestal heels reminiscent of disco days to ’90s raver-era chunky sneakers and Y2K thong kitten heels, footwear has been just as obsessed with the past as the wider fashion industry has lately.

But the Mary Jane hasn’t quite made the same comeback. There were a few tries, from Sarah Jessica Parker’s glittering MJs from her SJP Collection to more directional shapes from brands like Nodaleto.

If there was ever a brand to bring it back, though, it would be Prada, and spring ’23 could finally be the Mary Jane’s comeback season.

To be clear, this isn’t the first time that Miuccia Prada has resurrected the Mary Jane. For fall ’22, she and co-creative director Raf Simons showed a series of the heeled style on the runway, paired with sheer, layered and embellished skirts and the tank top that is this season’s must have for the logo-obsessed (and Prada’s front row at the spring ’23 show, naturally). The fall ’22 heels were done in a geometric shape with a wedge heel burnished with brushed leather to create an ombré effect that resembled luxury graffiti. (The heels, available now, also come with the Prada logo on the toe.)

For the spring summer ’22 women’s collection, Prada and Simons kept the Mary Jane shape but added more color, from citrusy oranges to bubblegum pinks and green apple. The color palette is already a clear trend from Milan Fashion Week, but the bright hues just might be enough to bring the Mary Jane to the front of the spotlight come spring.

Bubblegum pink Mary Janes with a sheer look at Prada spring summer ’23 at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images