Prada Does a New Kind of Casual With White Tanks, Lacy Skirts and Mary Janes For Fall 2022

By Shannon Adducci
There’s a new kind of Prada for fall ’22 and it looks a little more casual these days.

Chalk it up to the white tank top at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday. Kaia Gerber opened the show wearing one (decorated with a Prada logo, of course), paired with an embellished, mixed-media midi skirt and a pair of ankle-strap inverted/wedge heels, setting the tone for a collection that still had all of the usual elements of Prada (great coats, geometric prints, a flair of feathers here and there) but perhaps also ushered in a younger point of view for a new generation.

The collection fluctuated between the exposed (some of those mixed-media midi skirts had cloth panels hiding the hips while others exposed undergarments) and the downright modest (a series of black wool scoop-neck overcoats in oversized silhouettes). The vintage A-line skirt also reappeared, styled with tailored coats and wool v-neck sweaters. The same strong-shouldered leather trench coats that appeared on the menswear runway in January also reappeared.

Prada’s fall ’22 outfit: White logo tank, mixed-media midi skirt and Mary Jane wedges.
Prada fall ’22.
The clothes were only slightly overshadowed by the celeb presence in the front row and on the runway. Kim Kardashian watched as younger sister Kendall Jenner walked in a feather accented navy coat, while “Euphoria” star Storm Reid looked on as fellow actress Hunter Schafer walked in the brand’s white tank top, embellished skirt and wedge heel combo.

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer on the runway at Prada fall ’22.
