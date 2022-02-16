Two Years After Launching His Luxury Vegan Collection, Alfredo Piferi Is Banking on Party Shoes to Help Him Conquer America

Two years ago, Alfredo Piferi launched his namesake luxury collection — and then the pandemic struck. But the designer managed to break in, and now he’s ready to make his vegan shoes a must-have in America.

Piferi is growing his presence in Neiman Marcus — both within the brick-and-mortar portfolio and online — and the brand also is sold on Bergdorf Goodman’s website.

“Alfredo Piferi’s collection is one to watch because of his modern take on sustainability,” said Kathryn Clark, buyer at Bergdorf Goodman. “His fall collection introduced bright pop colorways to the 100% vegan offering, which we anticipate will only broaden the appeal of his sculptural silhouettes.”

For fall, the designer was inspired by the powerful energy he felt in Paris during fashion week last fall.

“I sketched the collection the last day I was there,” the designer recalled. “I saw people going out in sexy clothes and high heels, and really enjoying life. I could see the future of fashion, at least for the next several seasons, would be sexy.”

Piferi’s updated soquette, a brand signature from the beginning. CREDIT: Courtesy of Piferi/Giovanni Balzano

With that in mind, Piferi’s fall collection reflects his evolution as a designer, with updated brand signatures.

Piferi’s detachable soquette — hand woven and crafted in raffia — is now lighter, sexier and transparent.

And the new comma heel is straight and sharp with a wide-base heel tip. “Compared to our previous heel, Dali, it is more sexy and universal, and we believe it will broaden the customer base,” Piferi said.

Alfredo Piferi is banking on sexy shoes to help him broaden his customer base. CREDIT: Courtesy of Piferi/Giovanni Balzano

As he looks to speak to a broader range of consumers, Piferi is hoping to tell his brand story more effectively, especially stateside. “America really is the focus,” he said, noting that Atlanta is one of his top markets and Miami is next up for his Neiman Marcus expansion.

The right messaging starts with more exposure in brick-and-mortar stores, and Bergdorf Goodman’s physical location is at the top of Piferi’s wish list.

“For vegan product, a lot of people don’t trust the quality, so you have to go see why it’s a luxury pricepoint,” the designer said of the collection, priced mainly between $675 and $850. “It’s a product you buy after you see it.”