Paris Hilton Closes Versace Show In Pink Mesh Mini Dress and Matching Veil For the Ultimate Bridal Party Girl Look

If anyone knows how to do bridal fashion, it’s Paris Hilton. Her November 2021 wedding extravaganza to husband Carter Reum spanned three days, included four separate looks on the wedding day alone and was capped off with a seven-week honeymoon.

So it was only natural that the socialite and star would be the cameo appearance for a Versace bridal moment. Nearly a year after her wedding, Hilton closed the Italian brand’s Friday night Milan Fashion Week runway show in a pink crystal mini dress and matching pink gloves and high heel pumps for a look that was at once very Versace and very Paris Hilton.

But the real statement piece was a hot pink lace veil that announced Versace’s entry into bridal wear — in the brand’s own dark, sexy way. The spring summer ’23 collection was both brooding and colorful, goth and glittery, and Hilton’s runway appearance came alongside a series of brightly hued bridal gowns with matching lace veils. Bella Hadid wore a long purple chiffon gown with a matching veil, while other models sported lingerie-like separates in neon green and hot pink with matching veils (a very bold wedding night look).

Hilton’s look was very much her own, with a crystal mesh mini dress that called to mind some of her most famous looks from her Y2K socialite party girl days. Both the fingerless gloves and the Barbie-esque pointed toe pumps are Paris Hilton signatures. The hot pink look was also reminiscent of the star’s bridal look for day 2 of her 2021 nuptials, when she and Reum hosted a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier.

Paris Hilton on the runway at Versace spring summer ’23 at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hilton’s pink crystal mesh mini dress, veil, pumps and fingerless gloves called to mind the star’s November 2021 wedding extravaganza to husband Carter Reum. CREDIT: Getty Images

The finale look — and Hilton’s signature hue — echo the enduring hot pink color trend that has been brewing for the past few years and has recently been dubbed “Barbiecore” in anticipation of the 2023 “Barbie” film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.