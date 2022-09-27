Paris Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes, Parties, Runway Moments and More

While the fashion capital has been back to business for a few seasons post pandemic, Paris Fashion Week’s spring ’23 season looks to be one of the busiest, with big brands continuing the tradition of celeb-packed spectacles and smaller brands jumping in to reconnect with the industry IRL.

Big shows from the likes of Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Balmain, Balenciaga, Valentino and Chanel will continue to frame the week with blockbuster runway events that are sure to come with big celeb moments. But emerging talent will also reappear more prominently. And there will be parties.

Christian Dior’s Tuileries show ignites infinite photo opps

Aside from the screaming fans erupting at the sights of celebs such as Cha Eun-woo, Iris Law, Grace Van Patten, Alessandra Daddario and many (many) more, Dior’s spring summer ’23 runway show in Paris’s Tuileries Garden on Tuesday provided what must have been one of the largest gatherings of influencers (and wannabes) angling for a photo opp against the gigantic tents. The scene wasn’t all superficial, though: A group of women associated with the movement “Don’t Be Old Be Bold” took the opportunity to demonstrate in from of the show and even got show attendee Maye Musk to join in. Curiously absent from both the scene and the (usually feminist-charged) runway was any messaging surrounding the protest of the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Former model Maye Musk, mother of business magnate Elon Musk poses with militants of the association “Don’t be old be bold” demonstrating outside the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 27, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

‘Calzedomania’ kicks of Paris Fashion Week

Taking over Paris’s Palais Brongniart, the Italian legwear brand brought the glam to PFW with a crop of models (Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Cindy Bruna, Tina Tunakey, Laetitia Casta and more) plus some provocative hosiery — both on its guests and in an immersive installation that displayed countless leg mannequins in colorful Calzedonia stockings.