Everything to Know About Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

Paris Fashion Week is back and perhaps bigger than ever for its fall ’22 season. While there are still a handful of digital events, most brands have moved back to in-person runway shows and presentations — a swift turn to a larger social presence, beginning at Paris Couture Week back in January.

Below, a look at everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week’s fall ’22 women’s season, from buzzy runway moments, the best shoes at presentations around the city, and the top trends from showrooms, parties and more.

Vaquera Moves From New York to Paris Fashion Week

New York based designers Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee brought their experimental line to Paris on Monday with a high-impact collection that included latex-and-denim looks, puffer leg warmers with matching cropped coats and underwear, and gigantic white platforms that models wore while still doing the signature Vaquera walk that show attendees have come to delight in. The show comes with the investment of the brand with Dover Street Market Paris, which has helped the emerging but influential label to have gain more commercial appeal.

Puffer leg warmers with matching cropped jacket and underwear at Vaquera’s fall ’22 show on Monday kicking off Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vaquera

Dries Van Noten Debuts Beauty Line Alongside Fall 2022 Collection

Just days before his fall ’22 collection presentation at Paris Fashion Week, Belgian designer Dries Van Noten unveiled a beauty line of fragrances and makeup with packaging that nods to his title as the master of mixed prints. In the fashion, Van Noten brought a new spate of print combinations together for fall ’22, including animal-on-animal prints that showcased another crop of statement boots sure to gather a following later this year.

Dries Van Noten’s print mix for fall ’22, which includes more statement boots for the season. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Acne Pairs Upcycled Denim With Oversized House Slippers and Knitted Boots

In a delicate but powerful fall ’22 collection, Acne Studios leaned into handmade and homemade techniques, using distressed jersey, textured cotton knits and hand-painted leather combined with upcycled denim from the brand’s own studios to create a line that shows what recycling might look like if more brands adopted more of its practices with more materials. Standout footwear included thigh-high moto boots in black and cream with heavy square toes, distressed knitted thigh-high boots matched with knitwear garments and a series of house shoes