Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week’s Upcoming Fall 2022 Season

Gigi Hadid and other models on the runway at Brandon Maxwell spring '22. The designer will return to NYFW for its fall '22 season.

As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming New York Fashion Week, from schedule changes and calendar updates to the buzzy runway moments, the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more.

The CFDA Releases its NYFW Schedule, Will Monitor Omicron Impact

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has released its official New York Fashion Week calendar for the upcoming fall ’22 season. Running February 11 to February 16, the council is partnering for the second time with IMG on its American Collections calendar.

Time slots are filled with many of the usual names: Christian Siriano, Anna Sui, Prabal Gurung, Coach, Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Gabriela Hearst and Jason Wu. But there are also a few names, such as Dauphinette, PatBO and Judy Turner. The calendar is also filled with names returning after a handful of seasons on hiatus from fashion weeks (pandemic-related and otherwise), including Dion Lee and Area, the latter of which will be releasing its collection with a digital showing along with press appointments. Brands holding showroom appointments include Veronica Beard, Jonathan Simkhai and Helmut Lang.

While NYFW’s spring ’22 season back in September 2021 still showed a hybrid calendar of in-person events and digital releases, this season’s schedule thus far is mostly in person, though the CFDA acknowledged in its press release the impact that the Omicron variant could have on schedule changes and will be posted any of them on its website as well as NYFW.com and FashionCalendar.com.