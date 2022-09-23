×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Moschino’s Pool Float Gowns and Heels Give New Meaning to Summer Party Glamour

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
Moschino – Runway – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
View Gallery 49 Images

At the core, spring and summer fashion are about warm weather frivolity — i.e. vacation and party wear. Jeremy Scott undoubtedly knows this, and thus provided a theme for Moschino’s own spring and summer ’23 collection that everyone can get behind: pool floats.

Ever the innovator of subverting everyday, mundane items into high fashion moments, Scott has in the past riffed on everything from fancy home decor and art work to laundry detergent, casinos and paper dolls. This time, the Moschino creative director zeroed in on the key summer pool party accessory and built the entire collection around it.

It started demurely with a series of ladylike black-and-red pieces with heart-shaped accents, mini dresses, skirt suits and black pumps adorned with hearts on the toes. Those heart-shaped accents quickly morphed into red inner tube shapes, and suddenly inner tubes appeared on the waists of the skirt suits walking down the runway at the Thursday Milan Fashion Week show.

The floats appeared as ladylike hats and yellow rain boots. Nautical stripes came with life raft handbags. Eventually, the floating rafts became actual garments, from a colorful, floral trench coat to a series of neon cropped jackets and a full raft worn as a stole across the back to complement a cartoonish evening gown. A pair of bright pink pumps were decorated with flamingoes on the toes, the ultimate pool party heel depicting the most classic pool float out there.

moschino, moschino spring 2023, moschino pool floaties, moschino, jeremy scott, milan fashion week, mfw, MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images)
A pool float look from Moschino spring summer ’23.
CREDIT: Getty Images
moschino, moschino spring 2023, moschino pool floaties, moschino, jeremy scott, milan fashion week, mfw, model presents a creation for Moschino's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 22, 2022 in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pair of flamingo float pumps at Mochino’s spring summer ’23 runway show at Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The finale brought a series of gowns that piled on the floaties, from swans and dolphins to flamingoes, turtles and other cartoonish anthropomorphic accents. One thing is for sure: next year’s summer pool parties won’t be the same.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad