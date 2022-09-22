×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
Hogan, Milan Fashion Week, spring 2023
Hogan updated some of its classic designs for spring 2023.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hogan

Milan Fashion Week is underway, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Check back for more throughout the week.

René Caovilla 

Known for its glitzy and glamorous party shoes, the brand is riding high on consumer demand for over-the-top looks. (Production must double to meet expected orders for spring 2023.) Its Studio 540-inspired collection features a new hero style, the Diamond Sandal. Its artsy heel was inspired by the diamond-shaped crystals of Venetian chandeliers illuminating the Palazzo Ducale. The toe band and back straps are sprinkled with the brand’s signature crystals. The label also introduces an on-trend satin platform sandal with square toe.

Rene Caovilla, Milan Fashion Week, spring 2022
Rene Caovilla introduced its new “Diamond” heel for spring ’23.

Hogan

Long before the luxury sneaker craze took hold, Hogan was making high-end sneakers back in 1986. Decades later, the brand reinvents several of its most well-known designs for spring ’23. Tapping into fashion’s genderless movement, the brand bows the ‘H630’ basketball-inspired low and hi-top kicks. A honey-color sole defines the silhouette. The H bag also gets a update in new colors and materials.

Hogan, Spring 2023, Milan Fashion Week
Hogan updated its classic sneakers and H Bag.

Rodo

As Rodo continues makes a comeback in the US market, the brand is tapping into its archives for spring ’23. The mini bag, for example, is reinterpreted as a shoulder version for evening, with a jeweled chain. The details of the bag collection carry over into the shoes — with sandals and pumps embellished with gold, crystal and ruthenium. Leather platforms are trimmed with soft metallic tassels.

Rodo, spring 2023, shoes,bags
Rodo spring ’23 shoes and bags
CREDIT: minaeva
imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad