Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: New York Men’s Day Returns In Person + More

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day.

New York Men’s Day To Return In Person For February

New York Men’s Day (NYMD) is returning for its 17th bi-annual menswear event in February.

Presented by Perry Eliis America, NYMD will hold in-person presentations from nine designers on Friday, Feb. 11 (the same day that New York Fashion Week will kick off its fall ’22 season), across morning and evening time slots. Returning to Canoe Studios, located on the Westside of Manhattan, NYMD will debut the fall 2022 collections from Atelier Cillian, A.Potts, Clara Son, Nicholas Raefski, Perry Ellis America, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Academy New York, and William Frederick.

Sperry will also return as a sponsor and will showcase new collaborations with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Pleasures, and Warm & Wonderful, the British knitwear label known for its iconic red sheep sweater. The footwear brand will also unveil its fall ‘22 Cloud collection.

“After the success of NYMD this past September, we have solidified the importance and need for live, in-person events and how to conduct them safely,” said Erin Hawker, founder of NYMD and Agentry PR, in a statement. “With the support of our sponsors and partners who also value our mission of fostering new and emerging talent, New York Men’s Day continues to be a platform for creatives to be discovered. We aim to inspire the fashion community, bring innovation and design into reality, and be an outlet for individuals to voice their point of views.”

In addition to the physical event, all nine brands will also feature their fall/winter 2022 collection lookbook images and/or videos on the CFDA’s Runway360 digital platform.