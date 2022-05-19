Marina Larroudé Talks Launching at Nordstrom and Her Go-to Shoe Trend For Spring

Less than two years after launching, Larroudé has teamed up with Nordstrom.

The shoe label and the Seattle-based retailer hosted a celebratory cocktail followed by an intimate dinner at the Nordstrom flagship store in NYC on Wednesday. The event allowed guests to explore Larroudé Footwear’s new spring collection and celebrate the launch of the shoe brand’s partnership with Nordstrom.

Larroudé’s display at Nordstrom’s flagship store in NYC. CREDIT: Monica Schipper and Trent Bates / Getty

“We couldn’t be prouder [to launch with Nordstrom],” said Marina Larroudé, the shoe company’s co-founder and winner of Footwear News’ Achievement Award for Launch of the Year in 2021. “I live on the same street so I come here all the time. I bring my family and we just love being here.”

The spring collection includes several different styles of heels and sandals. One new style, the Dolly Ankle Strap Platform Sandal includes an ankle strap, memory foam cushioning and a thick platform sole that adds an extra 1.5 inches to the shoe.

Larroudé at Nordstrom’s event honoring her new spring collection on May 18. CREDIT: Monica Schipper and Trent Bates / Getty

“My favorite shoe trend? I would say platforms for sure,” Larroudé said. “I’m very petite so having that extra height, it helps.”

The new collection also includes fun prints like florals and fruits. Larroudé teamed up with Melissa shoes to create a flat jelly sandal. The Cali Slide Sandals are available in three colorways, and the PVC used for these shoes are hypoallergenic and recyclable.

Not only are Larroudé’s shoes available to shop at Nordstrom’s NYC flagship location, but they are available at nine other U.S. cities including Denver, Los Angeles and Houston as well as on Nordstrom’s website.