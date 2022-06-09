Manolo Blahnik Created Custom Shoes for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Biopic

With the timeless designs of Manolo Blahnik’s sleek, handmade men’s footwear, it was only a matter of time before the popular designer returned to the big screen.

Blahnik has partnered with award-winning costume designer Catherine Martin to create a shoe catalog that portrays the complex anatomy of Elvis Presley’s aesthetic in, “Elvis,” the upcoming film from director Baz Luhrmann.

The designer’s handcrafted footwear silhouettes — set to reflect the nostalgic elements of the 1950s era — will be seen throughout the film on Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler) and also on Jerry Schilling (played by actor Luke Bracey), who portrays the artist’s longtime associate.

“Coincidentally, Manolo Blahnik’s signature spectator lace-ups are strikingly similar to the shoes Elvis habitually wore in the mid-1950s,” Martin said in a statement. “The iconic designer’s love of this style serendipitously reflected Elvis’s aesthetic in the 1950s.”

Not only did Martin turn to the designer for unique additions to Elvis’ flashy sequined jumpsuits, but she relies on the signature aesthetic of the Blahnik shoe to add a certain je ne sais quoi to his eccentric stage attire.

And for his part, Blahnik has a personal affinity for the era.

“The 1950s in general is an era that I am so often drawn to, particularly in my menswear designs, with some of my past and more recent collections inspiring the pieces for the film,” Blahnik said in a statement.

Some of these classic styles have been heavily influenced by silhouettes available at ManoloBlahnik.com and Manolo Blahnik boutiques worldwide. The silhouettes seen throughout the film include the Victor, Tupelo, Graceland and Cramer.

The Victor is a sleek, white calf leather boot, the Tupelo is a two-toned black-and-white calf-leather lace-up, the Graceland is a classic toggle chukka boot in a cappuccino-colored suede and the Cramer is a brown calf boot with embroidery details.

This marks the second collaboration between Blahnik and Martin, who previously worked together on Luhrmann’s hit film “Moulin Rouge.”

Other designers have also contributed to the look of “Elvis,” including Miuccia Prada. Some of her standout costumes in the film include a brocade pantsuit embellished with beads and fringes worn by Priscilla Presley at the opening concert of the evening in Las Vegas, made by Miu Miu. And for Elvis, Prada designed a custom look featuring a distinctive plum wine kid mohair suit.

“Elvis” will hit theaters around the world starting June 22, and in North America on June 24.