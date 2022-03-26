Mach & Mach Founders Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili on Their Signature Sparkly Shoes and the Power of Sisterhood

Gvantsa (left) and Nina Macharashvili, the co-founders and designers of hit luxury heel label Mach & Mach, which debuted its capsule collection at Nordstrom earlier this month.

For all of the buzz surrounding luxury footwear brand Mach & Mach, there has been little out there on its founders, sisters Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili. Unlike certain celebrity footwear designers, the brand’s sparkly, crystal bow encrusted heels primarily stood on their own as they built up a cult following over the past few years (even and especially during the pandemic).

That changed last week with the sisters’ New York debut, as Nordstrom fêted the duo on March 17 with a cocktail event to celebrate the brand’s exclusive capsule collection with the retailer. In honor of the collection, Nordstrom turned over its Center Stage display area at its 57th Street flagship in Manhattan, turning the floor in to a colorful world of party shoes, decked out in pink displays with rows upon rows of the brand’s heels with their signature crystal-embellished bows.

At the event, FN caught up with the sisters Macharashvili, who live and work in Tbilisi, Georgia, to hear more about how they create their glitzy heels together.

FN: Congrats on the new collection.

Gvantsa: We are more than excited to come here and partner with Nordstrom, because it’s like our first, biggest project in New York and it’s our largest exclusive collection ever. There is also jewelry, and bags.

FN: How did your signature crystal bow accent come about?

Nina: We were a brand working on accessories first. It was like an old story but new.

Gvantsa: Shoes are our biggest passion. We just love working on beautiful shoes.

FN: Have you always liked sparkly things?

Gvantsa: We’ve always been into sparkly things. Mach & Mach is about what is shiny, sparkly. We have always love crystalized things, even growing up. It’s kind of our DNA.

Gvantsa (left) and Nina Macharashvili (right) with Joan Smalls at the March 17 cocktail celebrating Mach & Mach’s capsule collection at Nordstrom in NYC. CREDIT: BFA

FN: You just debuted your fall ’21 collection. What’s new for the season?

Gvantsa: We created platforms this season, which is new for us, we’re very proud of it. And there are some boots.

FN: What your age difference as sisters?

Nina: Four years. I’m the older one.

FN: Do you ever disagree on designs, or are you always in synch?

Nina: Never! We feel things out with each other.

Gvantsa: We are very different personalities, but we have this connection in work. We love to work, we love what we do. Working is what connects us.

Nina: I cannot work without her. It’s a four-year difference, but we feel like twins sometimes!

Mach & Mach fan Nicky Hilton at Nordstrom’s NYC event on March 17 to fête the brand. CREDIT: BFA

A platform version of Mach & Mach’s signature crystal bow ankle strap heel, part of the brand’s fall ’22 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mach & Mach

New heel details on a fall ’22 sandal from Mach & Mach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mach & Mach

A lace-up boot with textured stiletto detail from Mach & Mach’s fall ’22 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mach & Mach