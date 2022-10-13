Louis Vuitton’s Impressive ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition’ Lands in New York

Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” has landed in New York. The exhibition officially opens on Friday, occupying the landmark Barneys New York.

Initially conceived to celebrate Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday, the New York stop comes after its Aug. 4 debut in 2021 in Asnières at the Louis Vuitton Family House. It then moved to Singapore and and Los Angeles.

Inside the exhibition are 200 imaginative trunks realized by 200 artists, including Supreme, Gloria Steinem, BTS, Pat McGrath, Nigo and Fornasetti, which is displayed across four floors. The first of the two main spaces gives off a warehouse-like aesthetic, with the trunks each stacked atop crates that have been used or transport from France and boast an accumulation of shipping labels. Meanwhile, on the second floor, visitors discover the room dedicated to French pilot and inventor Franky Zapata that displays his flying trunk hovering. Another highlight comes from Brooklyn Balloon Company by Robert Moy, who created a balloon trunk and is featuring a room covered in balloons.

There is also a gift shop on the main floor and the basement floor boasts “The Residency,” which offers an insight into Louis 200 project and the artistic process.

In addition, Freds, the iconic lunch location frequented by New Yorkers at Barneys, will be revived for the full duration of the exhibition. Working with the original team of Freds, Freds x Louis will offer items from the original menu in celebration and partnership. It will be located on the 9th floor, will be open for lunch through the late afternoon and aperitifs and small bites until 8:00pm daily for the month of October

with a reduced schedule to follow from November through December.

The exhibition open to the public through Dec. 31 and is located at 660 Madison Ave., and is free of charge. Visitors can book their timeslots, here.